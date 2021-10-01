Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
"Even a child is known by his doings, whether his work be pure, and whether it be right" (Proverbs 20:11).
My granddaughter, Marilyn Elaine, and her two sons, Joseph, who is 9 years old, and Ezra, 5 years old, visited me this past weekend. We visited just for fun.
We made a fire in the chimenea that my son, Brad, gave me, and we roasted marshmallows. We were all very careful not to burn any. But some of the most-liked marshmallows were the ones that were burned and overcooked.
On their next visit at Thanksgiving, I plan to have the little boys and Marilyn help me paint some seashells that I will use to decorate my bathroom.
I like to think of all the activities that I taught my sons, Buck and Brad, and my granddaughters, Marilyn and Dyanne.
I remember teaching them to fish and enjoy the ocean.
It is fun to watch Marilyn pass on activities that I taught her to her two little boys. I like to call this “pass it on.”
My parents taught me to love God and to love the ocean, and I have tried to pass this on to my children and grandchildren. I will not cram my beliefs down their throats, but I would like to plant them softly in their hearts by my actions and examples.
Marilyn posted a photo of me and her from our visit on Facebook, and she wrote beautiful words: “ I love my Granny beyond measure! I don’t know what I would do without her in my life. And her words of advice, whether I want to hear them or not.”
Dear Lord, thank you for my children, grandchildren and great-grands. Thanks for all the things that have been passed on to me and for all that I pass on to them. Good planning, God.
