“And He arose, and rebuked the wind, and said unto the sea, ‘Peace, be still.’ And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm” (Mark 4:39).
Today is the perfect weather for fishing. The wind is calm, the sun is warm and my car is already packed with my fishing tackle and lawn chairs. My favorite fishing spot is near the bridge at Magnolia Beach. I love to fish there when the tide is coming in or when the tide is going out. I can always get a few bites, and sometimes, catch trout, redfish or flounder. Today, I am not picky. I would even like to catch a black drum.
The calming sea gently laps upon the sand and shell as I sit silently hoping for a fish. The sea mist softly kisses my face as I sit and stare at my cork. Today, God is the perfect artist who painted this beautiful blue sky with white fluffy clouds and some soaring, singing seagulls. Today, I realized that fishing may be mesmerizing, especially at my age. I am here on the beachfront relaxing in a lawn chair with my rod and reel laid across my lap while I am once again enjoying another “Oceans for Emotions.”
I remember when I was young, I would go out fishing in my boat or wade fish into Powderhorn Lake or near Cox’s Pier at Port Aransas, Rockport or Port O’Connor. I would go looking for the fish. It was a lot of fun but also a lot of work. Sometimes, I fished at night on a lighted pier or at dawn or sundown under a pink sky. Thank you, Lord, for this time in my life when I can enjoy the ocean from my lawn chair and still be perfectly peaceful and happy waiting for the fish to come to me. Dear Lord, thanks for that one big flounder I caught today. Thank you also for a lifetime of fun fishing trips. But today, I appreciate this easy and mesmerizing fishing time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.