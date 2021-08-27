Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
Remember to celebrate the sunrises in all of our walks of life.
“And it came to pass..." (Luke 2:1).
Today, I got down to see my sea just in time to celebrate the sunrise.
The sea and sand, sun and sky just seemed to be sitting quietly, waiting. I took my prompt from them and I, too, sat and waited and celebrated the sunrise.
If I hadn’t stopped, I would have missed the gray sky slip into something soft and pink and blue, matching the ocean’s colors. I wouldn’t have seen the sun burst up red and glowing over the horizon.
As the sun rose, the sea looked as if God, himself, had been up all night polishing its surface. I kept trying to remember where I had these expectant feelings in my recent past. Then I remembered.
It was the same feeling I had all week during the teachers in-service meetings before school starts next week. As I had walked down the shining, empty hallways, it seemed as if the school building was sitting there just waiting for the students in excited anticipation.
Right before the school year starts and the students return to school, if one stops for just a little while, they can actually feel the school, and yes, the teachers, waiting for the next school year to begin with all its promise.
Dear Lord, help us not miss the opportunities to celebrate the sunrises in all of our walks of life. Beginnings are great times to begin.
