“Be not wise in thine own eyes; fear the Lord and depart from evil" (Proverbs 3:7).
Today there was a storm in the gulf and I went to see how my sea was responding.
When I got there, I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing. Gone were the rhythmic waves that pat a constant tempo on the shore. They were replaced by an orchestrated tempest that crashed its crescendo on the waiting beach.
The Ripple Road that I always ride was turned to waves as if the sea had forgotten where to stop or maybe didn’t care. The breakwater so carefully planned had been broken by the water.
Could this be the same sea I played in? By loving its peace, I had forgotten its power. I realized as I stood there in fear and awe that we sometimes do this same thing to God — we negate his power because we want his peace. It is more pleasant to picture God as a great, good guy in the sky than as a just judge measuring our good and evil.
We forget that he is the God who commanded, “Thou shalt not...” He is just not the type to mumble “I really rather you wouldn’t.”
People who know the sea grow to respect it and follow its rules. They realize that they must conform to its order and power for the sea will overpower them if they don’t. My God and my sea are a lot alike.
Dear Lord, you are God. We are not and that is the way it should be. If we will respect your power, then we will receive your peace.
