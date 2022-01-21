Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
Psalms 55:8 “I would hasten my escape from the windy storm and tempest.”
Today there was a storm bearing down on the beach so I was smart and ran from it. I was so smart that when running from it, I ran right into it.
The sun was soft, the waves were warm, the wind was weak and I was enjoying finally to be fishing from the beach front. My perfect past-time was suddenly shattered when the local constable slid into a shell-scattering stop and yelled, “You better leave the beach. A storm is coming with high winds and waves and possible hail and tornadoes.”
Now even to me that didn’t sound like ideal fishing conditions, but I kept on fishing because fish supposedly bite just before a storm. The Law left, his lips forming a word that appeared to be “Fool!”
Now wanting to confirm his diagnosis and wanting a second opinion, I casted one more time and decided to be smart and run for home, 35 miles away. If home had been 25 miles away, or if I hadn’t kept casting “one more time,” I would’ve made it. Instead I ran right into the predicted storm with no place to hide, nowhere to stop and no way to go, but on.
How I wished I had been foolish and stayed at the beach as I saw daylight turn to darkness and my car wind-whipped and washed all over the road. At least I wouldn’t have feared a head-on collision if I had taken shelter in the brick beach bathrooms. I could at least have been washed away with other friendly fisherman instead of here alone.
Let’s face it. I made it. I was soaked, shaking and scared but, I did realize that sometimes my smart choices and my best choices don’t always turn out best.
I guess, at times, everyone has given up what they have for something they think they want. We tend to sacrifice what we are for something we might become. We can lose love looking for something we may love more. We may even forget to feel in grasping for something to touch. When we are “this smart,” Life drives away, forming the word “Fool!”
Dear Lord, our ways don’t always work, but Yours do. God, help us to follow You even in our “foul ups,” we finally find our faith.
