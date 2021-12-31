Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
“Simon Peter saith unto them, I go a-fishing. They say unto him, we also go with thee.” — John 21:3
When life gets too easy, one must set higher goals. My higher goal is to work on strengthening my body.
I am blessed to have a good, cooperative body that does not break often, and for a 79-year-old fisherlady, that is important.
I like reflecting rather than just reacting. That will be my second goal. Right now, I am reflecting on fishing. After all, fishing does strengthen your body.
As my dad always told me, one should fish three days after a freeze. That is when the fish should be biting.
Since we recently had freezing temperatures, I figure that tomorrow will be the best fishing day. The weather report says sunshine, no wind and no rain.
So, I choose to fish at the opening of Powderhorn Lake at Indianola. I will fish at the Indianola Fishing Center on their dock, and I will buy my bait there.
So, I go a-fishin’.
