“For whoever shall give you a cup of water to drink in my name because ye belong to Christ, verily I say unto you, he shall not lose his reward" (Mark 9:41).
The pier is perfect. It has wide, bolted planks stretched right out into the deep channel and an oyster reef where the speckled trout wait. The pier is perfect, yet it is private — no trespassing.
Each summer sunrise will find a dozen fishermen standing not on it, but in front of it. They are wading in chest-high chilling water, holding reels above their heads, with long stringers tied to their belts and a slip knot in case a sand shark hits their catch. The pier stands empty behind them.
I pity that pier. With no frayed lines tangled in its pilings, no strings tied to its rails, no splendid smell of shrimp and no embedded stains from fish guts. Its only marks are body-shaped stains of suntan oil and rusted rod holders. How easy it would be if we could fish from the pier, but, it is private. It can hear our laughter but can never share in it. “Where did you catch those trout?”
“Out in front of the pier.”
Dear Lord, I will probably never be perfect, but please, God, help me never to be private. Today, let me give of myself that I may share the joy of a life made a little easier because of me.
