"And God said, 'Let there be lights in the firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night and let them be for the seasons'" (Genesis 1:14).
I think God made up the seasons on one of his best days. I really like living here in Texas where we have four separate and different seasons, except for the days that we experience winter, spring, summer and autumn all in one day.
I have to admit that when spring has sprung, I have found my perfect season. Everything is exciting and new, at least to me it is, even if I have to admit that I'm rather simple, or maybe simple things just make me happy.
Here are some things that spring to mind when I see the sea at springtime:
The spring equinox, the day that lasts exactly as long as the night. I love to see the sun peek up pink over the horizon at daybreak and then set at the same exact time at night in a flurry of blazing color, showing off that it knows that it has done a good days work and promising to do the same thing next year at this time.
I like the fact that in the spring season, any and all types of fish bite on any and all things, no picky eaters or fishermen.
In the spring, you can wear what you want to and be like you want to be. The beach seems reserved for senior citizens during the weekdays, and we have already done impressive things or we would not be able to take off and be here. There is nothing like casting out from your lawn chair with your first cup of coffee down there by your side.
I've got a lot of stained shirts from doing that, but as long as the fish stains outnumber the coffee stains, I know I'm still ahead. Eat your heart out, Starbucks.
I love watching Johnny Seagull, the 1-year-old gull, learn his glides, slides, climbs and dips. His squeals have not yet turned to the mature squawks that his daddy, Johnathan Livingston Seagull, makes, nor have his head feathers turned black like last year's flock of seagulls.
He is so young that he thinks being different is being cool. Next year, he will fly with the flock showing me where the trout are biting, and I will follow Johnny once again.
I have to go now and see if I can find Harry Heron, Hermy Crab and Polly Pelican that I met last year. And anyway, somebody just stopped by and asked me if I knew that there is toilet paper in the brick beach bathrooms. This only happens a short time in early spring.
Dear Lord, it was very creative of you to make me part of your world with four seasons, especially spring. I guess that is why we call you the Creator (DUH).
