Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
“They shall have no other gods before me.” Exodus 20: 3
Today, I decided that I am a controlling, domineering know-it-all. (Readers, please do not call me to confirm this opinion).
Admitting one’s fault is a hard thing to do. It took little children to open my eyes. Kids are good at this.
Not long ago I took these two kids and their mom on their first trip to my beach.
In my controlling way I showed them how, when, where, and what to fish for.
I dominated the day proving to them that they could learn it all from this know-it-all. I enjoyed introducing them to my beach, sharing my tackle, teaching my techniques and giving my expertise.
Today their mom called me, laughing.
She said they asked if she would take them back to the beach fishing and asked if Elaine would go. She said Elaine had other plans. The youngest replied, “Well then, will you call Elaine and ask her if we could borrow her ocean for just one day?”
Dear Lord, forgive me when I let myself become the only god that comes before You. Help me to learn that my every opinion is not necessarily fact and that You are God and I am not. It’s OK, Lord, for You to be The Know-It-All.
