Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
Surely I (Jesus) have come quickly."
Revelations 22:20
Today, I felt a big need to go to the beach and talk to my Lord. This isn't so unusual for me. I have spent hours, days and years talking to Him on the beach. I had told Jesus when I left my house that things were to the point that I just needed to talk to Him and that I would see Him at the rock.
When I got to the beach, I just sat by the rock, and while I was daydreaming, I saw Jesus running down the beach toward me, and I chased after Him.
I was healthy and strong in this daydream state, and so I could keep up with Jesus. I could feel the salty breeze and hear the seagulls as my feet flew over the sandy shore.
I felt rejuvenated and strengthened in my Lord's presence and could feel His grace surrounding me.
Finally, Jesus slowed down and stopped and said, "Elaine, surely I have come quickly. Now, what is so important?"
Dear Lord, nothing is important now. I just wanted to run with Jesus, and so we did.
