Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
John 14:6 “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth and the life. No man, cometh unto the Father but by me.”
Today, I found the nearest short cut across the bay to where I wanted to fish. The only problem was, I couldn’t get there that way.
The water across the bay all look the same with the early morning sun shining on each similar wave. But I knew that the bottom was different.
At places, the stealthy reefs lurk just below the wavy water, ready to lunge at any passing fisherman. There also are sunken things, that once were treasures, waiting to wreck their havoc and, maybe, add a body to the lurid lot. The rocks don’t move I know.
To get to the best fishing spot, there is a deep cut and I have to wade the trail of steaks that some thoughtful fisherman placed along the way. It is the longest way across the bay, but it is the only way.
The bay reminds me so much of life as I go across it. There are just two ways to go – the right way and the wrong way.
The right way is usually not the shortest nor the easiest nor the quickest. The right way is the only way to go if you want to get where you are going. You know when you have gone the wrong way because it doesn’t work. It is simple as that.
Dear Lord, during this winter season, help us to re-find Your way, Your truth and Your life. We have already found out that the wrong way doesn’t work.
