Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
“Jesus saith unto him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No man cometh unto the Father but by me’” (John 14:6).
I know the neatest shortcut across the bay to where the fish are. The only problem is, you can’t get there that way. You will run aground.
After I unload the boat and then load the boat with everything I might need for an all-day fishing trip, I am always anxious to get to where I can finally fish.
The water across the bay looks the same with the early morning sun shining on each similar wave. The water all looks alike, but I know that the bottom is different.
At places, the stealthy reefs lurk just below the wavy water ready to lunge at any passing boat bottom. There are also sunken things that once were treasures waiting to wreak their havoc and add a motor to their lurid lot. And rocks don’t move. I know!
To get to the fishing spot, there is a deep cut and you have to follow the trail of thin stakes that some thoughtful fisherman has placed along the way. It is the long way across the bay, but it is the only way.
That bay reminds me so much of life as I go across it. There are just two ways to go — the right way and the wrong way. The right way is not the shortest or the easiest or the quickest. The right way is the only way to go without running aground. You know when you have gone the wrong way because it doesn’t work. This is simply the way it is.
Dear Lord, there are no stakes to follow, to get us through this strife. I guess that’s why you gave us Christ — the way, the truth and the life.
