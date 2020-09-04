Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
“Neither shall thy name any more be called Abram, but thy name shall be Abraham; for a father of many nations have I made thee.” — Genesis 17:5
Ever since I have been fishing on Magnolia and Indianola beaches, I have a favorite place that I like to stop at and take a break. Within this cove has sat a big rock that I named Abraham.
When I have a big decision to make or need a place to rest my tired fishing arms or just need someone to talk to that only listens so that I can find God’s way in my life, I turn to my rock where it sits there upon the sand.
I was really shocked when my rock was not sitting at the ocean’s edge. I searched until I found Abraham rock sitting with just its jagged top looking back at me from where he had surrounded himself with seawater.
I couldn’t wade out to him because I couldn’t get across the row of rocks that the county conservationists had put there to save the land.
I did the only thing a fisherman knew to do; I cast. I knew that I hit my rock when I heard my 2-ounce weight thunk and plunk against it.
I like to think my rock recognized me because he didn’t tangle my tackle and keep it. He hooked it on the biggest keeper redfish he ever saw and pointed it back to me, and he knew that I knew enough to pull it in. After all, we had been friends for years.
