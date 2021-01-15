In loving memory of Jim Post, Jerome Kotzur and Charlie Lara, who were all dear friends of Elaine Wheat.
"And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also” (John 14:3).
Today, I sat beside the sea and watched a little shrimp boat sail out into the sun and across the horizon. I watched until the little boat was gone. But, of course, it wasn’t really gone. It had only gone to where I no longer could see it.
I couldn’t see the little boat simply because it had gone from my world into its world, followed by the curve of the Earth, the path it was destined to take.
Somehow, I missed that boat when I no longer could see it. I had to understand, though, that we had different purposes for being at the sea. I was there to enjoy it. My little shrimp boat was there to produce. It would have been selfish of me to wish it could stay there so I could enjoy watching it.
My little boat had to go away so that it could be more productive and reach its full potential.
Tonight, I sat on the pier and saw my boat sail back in, and once again, we share the same world but also a new world. It was full, and I was fuller, too.
Letting go is hard but it makes a richer life in the end.
One day, we will reunite with our loved ones, and we will all enjoy eternal life on the golden streets of heaven.
Dear Lord, we all look at new horizons but we fear them, too. Please help us to know that each horizon is where the earth and heaven meet and that must be a very good place.
