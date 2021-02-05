"Casting all your care upon Him; for He careth for you" (1 Peter 5-7).
My niece, Shannon, and I were talking yesterday and, both of us being fishermen, talked up this article.
A lot of people have a perfect life. They go through their lives with Starbucks coffee and smile at their co-workers in the hallway, "high-fiving" their cappuccinos like they are showing off the catch of the day.
Yet, some of us have stress in our lives and toss that coffee into the trash like a dead fish. Stress can eat you alive if you let it or you can overcome it and actually catch that trophy fish.
There can be a "stress" on your fishing line 20 yards out. You can jerk it and break the line, or you can pull slowly and constantly and get a great fish to eat.
There can be a "stress" on the stringer tied around your waist. You can spin around and get caught up in it and pray there's not a shark around, or you can wade back up to your ice chest and unleash your load and start again.
There can be "stress" in your back as you try to reel in the keeper and give up out of lack of strength or lack of "oomph." Or you can walk backward from the surf and let God and gravity help you get that big one on to the sand.
Stress can get you on your knees in two ways. It can make you put your head in your hands and cry for God's help, or it can make you put your hands in the air and thank God.
It's all in the eye of the beholder.
Sometimes, God lets us stress out so that we can appreciate the great things he has done for us. Either way, head in hands or hands in the air, God is always there, and he is there to help us.
What does not kill us, makes us stronger, I'm told.
Dear Lord, I just wish I could catch a lot of fish, fry them up, eat them and not stress over doing the dishes when I'm done.
