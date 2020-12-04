Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
“A friend loveth at all times.” — Proverbs 17:17
I answered the phone today and a voice screamed excitedly at me that it had rained 6 and one-half inches on our beach. I said, “Hello, Clemmie!”
I met Clemmie 36 years ago when I first started teaching in the Victoria school district. It was the year we started the girls’ basketball program in junior high, and Clemmie was the secretary to the athletic director and all orders and requests had to go through her.
It was a mess at first until I discovered if I said, “Hello, Clemmie,” we could get some work done. We were all so excited about our new girls’ athletic program in middle schools.
There is one thing I know for sure: Clemmie loves Magnolia Beach as much as I do. Clemmie and her husband have a house right near the beachfront where she can look out her east windows and see the sunrise.
Clemmie and I have spent 36 years talking about our beach. When we talk about our beach, our faces light up, our voices become less constrained, our eyes twinkle, we talk together, and we don’t want anyone else listening in. It is one of those things where we can complete one another’s sentences.
“Six-and-a-half inches of rain,” I shouted back. Clemmie said, “Yes, 6 and one-half inches of rain as measured on my new rain gauge.”
I said, “I bet the water was really rolling out from under the crabbing bridge.”
She said, “The water didn’t even make a turn at the little sand strip but just broke its way right out into the ocean.”
Clemmie added, “And Laine, it wasn’t even high tide yet. I could see some shells beaching up, and I was so glad I had brought my little bucket because there were shells that I had never even seen before. I just wanted to call and tell you that I hope you will get down here soon to see what 6 and one-half inches of rain did to our beach. I wanted to share it with a friend.”
Dear Lord, just think, if Clemmie and I get this excited over going to Magnolia Beach after 6 and one-half inches of rain, how exciting will it be when we reach that final golden shore called heaven?
