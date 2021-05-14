“Ye have received, freely give” (Matthew 10:8).
Today I fished by “free shrimping.” To most people, that is when you put a treble hook and a shrimp on your line and let the bait swim around being attracted to fish. To me “free shrimping” is when I fish with free shrimp.
On the way to the $5-per-pint bait stand, we passed a bayou and saw bait working.
Like a quick-draw gunman, we pulled out the cast net and began to take our toll of helpless, heedless free shrimp.
After throwing a five-foot weighted cast net for almost an hour, my aching arms had a problem accepting the fact that the shrimp were free. They cost me the effective use of my upper limbs.
Because the shrimp were free, I fished much harder. The wind was blowing at near gale force.
I was hungry, cold and tired, and the fish weren’t biting anyway, but I still stood there and flung free shrimp in the water.
I could have dumped bought bait back into the bay but free shrimp were too precious for that, so I hunted up and down the beach until I found another fool who wanted something for nothing.
Today, I truly discovered that, “There is no such thing as a free lunch” – even for fish.
Freely, I received those shrimp. I even more freely gave them away.
Dear Lord, sometimes I forget, and think that I have earned your love and bought your blessings. Then I remember that you give your grace freely, and I can but accept.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.