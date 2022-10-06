The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory Annual Fall Festival will be Sunday at the Victoria Community Center starting at 11 a.m. Barbecue beef and sausage dinner with all the trimmings will be served. Dine-in and to-go plates are $14 each. Activities include raffles, games, booths, bingo, country store, cake and dessert wheels, virtual silent auction and more. The live auction begins at noon. Shown with some of the auction items are, seated, Carly Horton; and standing, from left, Blair Weempe, Very Rev. Kirby Hlavaty, Miles Weempe, Haley Horton, Joshua Cantu, Jade Mikeska and Amy Lara.