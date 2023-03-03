When wife and I go on a journey, we pretty much map it out. We know the places we are going, the sites we will see, and the approximate time we will arrive and depart and head on to the next stop. We make sure there’s also time for rest and opportunities to stop for a meal.
We’ll also check on the opportunities we have for attending a worship service in the community where we’re staying or a location nearby.
It’s organized, but we’re flexible enough because things happen like a change in weather. And in that journey, we’ll engage many in conversations. We’ve discovered some who are people of faith and sometimes even from our state of Texas and familiar with our communities. We’ve encountered people from all over the United States and visitors from a variety of countries and cultures.
The gospels provide details about Jesus who is likewise on a journey. Along the way He encounters and calls others to join Him in the journey to become disciples, fishers of people. Likely as He calls them, they really don’t understand exactly where this Jesus will be leading them. There were lots of conversations with others on His journey that would lead Him ultimately to the cross of His crucifixion. He engaged and challenged people. They were rich and poor, educated and not-so-educated, sick, suffering, and troubled, those who had demons in their lives, men, women and children, Jew and Gentile.
In His journey, He took the time to teach His disciples the mysteries of the Kingdom. He spoke about the immensity of God’s love and the generosity of practicing forgiveness. He called people to repent (or get their act together) and change direction, make different and better decisions. Into the darkness of peoples’ lives, Jesus brought light, life and love. He helps, heals, forgives, feeds, encourages and frees.
Our entire lives are a journey filled with encounters with people who cross our path, and who may well be opportunities for listening, caring and sharing our story and the Jesus of our faith. While our life has many demands for our time and attention, it is important to build spiritual relationships along the way — a relationship with Christ, people of the Church, and others.
There are those who long for something greater than themselves, something and someone to whom they can belong. They seek community, compassion, acceptance, and friendship. In our baptism, we become part of something greater. We become members of a huge family, the Church. In St. Paul’s letters, he refers to people he writes in the various congregations as “brothers and sisters.” Jesus defines family as “those who are obedient to the will of God.” In our baptism, we get connected to Jesus our Savior and to the saving event of the cross. And as people of faith, we come to realize that our journey here involves “doing good” as Jesus does. But we do the good not to be saved, but because we are saved, because we are in a relationship with Jesus.
Jesus’ journey takes Him to the cross in Jerusalem to fulfill His purpose, His mission — the healing and salvation of the world. And because of Jesus’ death and resurrection, the destination of our journey is certain — to be forever with Him.
All of our life is preparation for what lies ahead in our journey. Prayer. Worship. The Word of God. Being involved in a community of faith, the Church. Our Baptism. Coming to the table of the Lord, receiving Jesus in the Sacrament. Experiencing love and forgiveness. Practicing love and forgiveness. Our service to the Lord and doing good. The challenges and celebrations of life. The losses and victories. The moments we spend in relationship with others.
Continue in the journey of Lent, and discover the blessings of making that journey of faith and life with Jesus and fellow believers. It’s good to know that we are not alone in that journey. He is always with us, and as people of the Church, we are here for you.