On the Sunday before His death, Jesus entered Jerusalem to the shouts of, “Hosanna! Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord,” John 12.12-13. The words the people used convince us of their true excitement. They had come to Jerusalem for the Passover feast, and along the way had heard about Lazarus, whom Jesus had raised from the dead. And now they are acknowledging Jesus as “Hosanna.” Their excitement was noticeable. In fact, excitement was always high during feast days. And on this occasion the crowds were like dry kindling, ready to catch fire, and His miracle was the lightning rod.
As the jubilant crowds welcomed Him into the city, they waved palm branches, which was a symbol of victory and rejoicing. And their shouts were reminiscent of the victory shouts of their ancestors so long ago (Psalm 118.26).
However, we should remember that earlier in His ministry Jesus had pulled back from the crowds. On one particular occasion “when Jesus perceived that they were about to come and take Him by force to make Him king, He departed again to a mountain by Himself alone,” John 6.15. At one time, He sought every possible way to avoid publicity (John 5.13). Now, it has changed. Now He deliberately uses Himself to intensify the excitement.
But Jesus was not the King the people thought He would be. He was not the King for which they were seeking. He rode a donkey, not a majestic stallion. He carried no sword or shield. And His message was one of love and kindness, not rebellion. He was not the warrior the Jews dreamed of, but rather He was the Prince of Peace. No one saw it that way at that time, not even the disciples, who should have known so much better. The minds of all were filled with a kind of mob hysteria. Here was the one who was to come. But they looked for the Messiah of their own dreams and their own wishful thinking; they did not look for the Messiah whom God had chosen to send. Jesus drew a dramatic picture of what He claimed to be, but none understood the claim.
Only a few days after His entry, the tide of public opinion turned against Him. Our Savior knew this would happen. For on the day of His entry into Jerusalem, He said, “And I, if I am lifted up from the earth, will draw all peoples to Myself.” John 12.32. John tells us that Jesus said these words “signifying by what death He would die,” John 12.33. No doubt, some of the same people who had cut down palm branches to welcome Him would soon be shouting, “Crucify Him, crucify Him.”
My friends, on which side of the ledger do you stand? Is He your King, or is He only a common criminal who should be put to death? Pray the Lord will help you decide.
