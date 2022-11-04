You may not recognize his name but we’ve probably all seen his work. Warner Salmon was the best-known Christian artist of the 20th century. He painted the famous “head of Christ” portrait which has been reproduced more than a billion times. Some of us probably had one of these grace the walls of our home. But the story behind it is inspiring.
Warner was only 25 years old when he finished this painting. Shortly after, he was diagnosed with tuberculosis and given only three months to live. He was shaken. Newly married and with his first child on the way, Warner searched for how to tell his young bride. Then, he told her how they should be grateful for their time together. And pray that God would use their limited time to fulfill his will through them.
Well God certainly did. Warner went on to live 51 more years. He painted many inspirational pieces. His life proved that when Christ is at the head, he can turn trials into testimonies.
We’re all called to fulfill, not just our human potential but our God-given potential. That’s what living holy is. Holy simply means we’re consecrated for the purposes of God. It causes others to see not just us at work but Him.
What can we learn from the life of Abraham about living consecrated? First, we can learn it takes prayer. “I am God Almighty; walk before me faithfully and be blameless. Then I will make my covenant between me and you and will greatly increase your numbers. Abram fell facedown, and God said to him….Genesis 17:1-3
The word ‘fell’ means, to come before a superior as someone inferior and to be judged. Abraham wasn’t trying to talk God into his plan. He was listening for His. He understood how dependent he was on God to make things happen. As a young Christian, I wasn’t aware of how God wanted to walk with me daily and bless me in ways I couldn’t bless myself. And how He wanted to bless my world through me in ways I couldn’t without Him too. That’s the consequence of consecrated living.
Secondly, Abraham recognized it was a partnership. Then God said to Abraham, “As for you, you must keep my covenant, you and your descendants after you for the generations to come. Genesis 17:9.
Abraham understood that he had a part to play. God simply asked him to live focused and faithful to it to His covenant. He didn’t ask for perfection. He promised to bless Abraham in amazing ways. And He did. I’ve found in my life that God always keeps His end of the deal. Living with consistent obedience enables God to work in ways beyond our ability or imagination.
Lastly, Abraham had to persevere to see God’s best. “I will surely return to you about this time next year, and Sarah your wife will have a son.” Genesis 8:10. What joy they must have felt when they held that long awaited blessing in their arms. It was certainly worth it. Learning to wait well is part of the process. Our greatest blessings in life aren’t birthed out of ambition but out of awe of God’s goodness and willingness to work.