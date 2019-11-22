Just as a military commander prepares a battle plan for his troops, Satan has a battle plan. There is one tactic Satan utilizes to defeat us and that is distraction. Satan tries to take our focus off of the truth and put it on whatever we see and experience instead. In this way, he can tempt us to complain, gripe or even give up.
In a sense, Satan wants to use the tactic he used on Eve in the garden – dismiss the value of what we have been given to enjoy while fixating on what we don’t have. Satan wants us to forget God’s many blessings and instead, focus on what we think we are lacking.
But, God is not fooled by smoke and mirrors. He has already won this battle. For us to enjoy the fruit of His Victory, we’ll need to employ a strategy of giving thanks. Had Eve chosen to be grateful for the numerous trees in the garden, she could eat from rather than lust for the one she could not, Satan’s scheme would not have worked as it did.
This is because a complaining spirit kills in a variety of ways – mainly by promoting envy and bad desires. This takes away our ability to experience God’s promised abundant life. We may experience this in death of a dream, relationship, career, virtue or any number of other things. Like water on the wicked witch in “The Wizard of Oz,” gratitude and thanks giving destroy Satan’s influence.
That means our thankfulness is a spiritual weapon we can utilize to defeat the enemy’s plan to steal our victory.
At the same time, we shouldn’t let our thankfulness about God’s blessings turn into an attitude of entitlement for His blessing.
It’s like when I began working in another city, I stayed away from home for four days and then was off for four days. When my kids were small, I’d bring them a gift each time I came home. I would buy them a blessing, perhaps a little toy or a trinket from the store. They would be excited, and I would always get a hug. What made me feel good was that they were excited about seeing me as the Blesser.
But after a while, they began to look forward to my going back to work. They wanted me to leave again. In other words, my kids were so into the blessings that they had lost sight of the Blesser. As long as the Blesser brought back a blessing, they were fine.
A lot of people want to come to church but don’t want to mess with The Blesser. They just want Him to leave behind a blessing. But God has said, “Return to me” (Malachi: 3:7). In other words, He wants us to be focused on Him.
That’s crucial in understanding thanksgiving as a weapon. It’s our attitude toward the Blesser that makes our thankfulness powerful.
