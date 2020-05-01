I am starting to think of my devotionals and messages these days as Pandemic Preaching. But not doom and gloom (some folks are prone to that—end of the world kind of stuff). But rather, sharing a good and hopeful word in the midst of the pandemic.
I hate negativity, yet I know we have to deal with it. I remember someone once said, “In the cross, Jesus takes a minus and turns it into a plus.” Out of something bad, God can bring something good. When all the negativity of the world takes aim at Jesus – Satan supposedly doing his best piece of work, Pharisees plotting to destroy Jesus, the pain and suffering Jesus endured on the cross – God brings the good news of His resurrection. The tomb is empty – no body, and nobody is to be found in the tomb. You simply can’t keep a good God down.
In baseball, I remember my coach telling us always to keep our eye on the ball when we came up to bat. It would mean the difference between making a hit, a strike, or in some cases, getting hit by the ball. In the Matthew 14:22-33, we find a similar lesson, applied to life and the focus of our faith in the midst of troubles. There’s not enough space to describe all the troubles we’re facing – yes, the coronavirus, the economy, people not working and getting folks back to work, people who are sick and others dying, people dealing with feelings of depression and isolation, conflicts in relationships. Alright, you don’t have to like it. But that’s how it is. Now you could focus on the bad of life, or focus on who has the ability to help you deal with it.
In Matthew’s account, we find Jesus who has just fed some 5,000 people on the shores of the Sea of Galilee. Then He sends his disciples across the lake. Several hours later, the disciples encounter a storm, and Jesus comes to them walking on the water.
The boat is battered by wind and waves of the storm. (We feel battered by the pandemic storm we face day by day.) In the midst of the storm, you hear very human reactions – anxiety, worry, fretting, fear. These are likely the emotions we are experiencing. Jesus returns from a time of prayer to now walking on the water. And once again, Jesus brings calm to a distressing situation, saying, “Take heart, it is I; do not be afraid.”
When feelings of distress seek to overwhelm us, Jesus brings His good word of assurance. We fix our sights on the financial news, medical updates about the virus, and the political battles. But the lesson of the Gospel reading is, we need to keep our eyes on Jesus, the One who stills the waters, calms the winds, brings peace to our fears and overcomes the storms in our lives. Keep our eyes on Jesus because He’s the One who will carry us through.
In the story, Jesus invites Peter to step out of the safety of the boat, to step out in the midst of the storm that surrounds him, to step out in faith. Jesus likewise invites us to step out in faith, even with all the challenges and difficulties that come our way. In the gospel story, Peter steps out and at least for a time he is walking on the water toward the Jesus who invites him, “Come.” Peter does fine but only so long as he keeps his focus, his center of attention, on Jesus. But when fear takes hold, Peter the Rock, begins to sink like a rock. But it is Jesus who takes him by the hand and lifts him up from what would have been a watery death.
Gene MacLellan composed a gospel pop song, “Put Your Hand in the Hand.” Peter put his hand in the hand of Jesus who lifted him up and saved him, “the hand of the man who stilled the water … the hand of the man who calmed the sea.” Jesus’ hands were the ones nailed to the cross for you, for me. His hands brought healing, giving sight to the blind. His hands were the ones who blessed children. His hands were the ones who reached out to Peter in his time of trouble. His hands are there for you. So like the Gospel and a gospel song encourage, put your hand in “the hand of the man who stilled the water … the hand of the man who calmed the sea.” Put your hand in the hand of Jesus who will carry you through. Choose faith over fear.
