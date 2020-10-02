Growing up, there was a joint effort of church, home and family, school and community reinforcing a set of values—hard work, respect of others and their property, honesty, even the importance of faith to name a few. But things don’t work like they used to. The culture has changed. And we witness a growing lack of civility in our society. It is unfortunate that some politicians are acting more like pit bulls in a dog fight or children fighting on the playground (my apologies to pit bulls and children).
These institutions taught us to respect our elders, to honor father and mother, and others in authority like teachers, police officers, and persons serving in political offices. As I was passing through one of the communities in the area, I took a photograph of a mural painted at the Hallettsville Police Department. It depicts in the background angel wings and a police officer watching over people in the community. The officer is one of the guardians in our society, fulfilling a sacred calling to protect and serve.
We recently observed the 19th anniversary of 9/11. Terrorists hit New York City towers and police officers were among the first responders to help citizens, sifted through rubble and lifted people to safety. They were seen as heroes. They carried out their duties to protect and serve in spite of dangers to themselves. Law enforcement face danger every day when they go into the public arena. Family pray and hope their loved ones will return home safely at the end of the day. Law enforcement make stable, safe and growing communities possible.
It saddens me to see the violence sweeping across our nation, particularly in some of our nation’s major cities. This violence is very different from peaceful protests about the injustice. There is nothing right about destroying businesses, devastating to the owners, workers and customers. There is nothing right with destroying government buildings that taxpayer dollars built to serve citizens’ needs. There is nothing right with starting fires or painting anti-religious messages that damage churches, synagogues or mosques.
In Washington, D.C., Newsroom, Jun 1, 2020, reported that Catholic churches and cathedrals in several cities were among buildings damaged in protests and riots. Church buildings in California, Minnesota, New York, Kentucky, Texas and Colorado were attacked. The Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver was spray-painted with the slogans like “God is dead,” “There is no God,” along with other anti-police, anarchist, and anti-religion phrases and symbols. Gates and doors to the cathedral were damaged by vandalism. St. Patrick’s Cathedral, NYC, was tagged with various graffiti, including profanities. In Dallas, the downtown Saint Jude Chapel was severely damaged by rocks.
As people pounded a historical statue with sledgehammers, a significant piece came off injuring a bystander. When people allow their emotions to gain control and set out to destroy, they fail to consider the resulting injury and death to others. Some have seen the turmoil in our nation as an opportunity for looting small businesses and high-end stores. Some rationalize such behavior as a means to “feed their families.” But government agencies, church-related ministries and food banks provide food, housing and medical assistance. When pastors and other religious leaders, along with police officers and community leaders gathered, there were a number of those who were attacked and injured.
People who hear the words of Jesus and take them to heart, live out the call to love God and neighbor. They build up, encourage, help, serve and reach out — the work of the Holy Spirit. But the demonic is at work when people seek only to tear down, destroy, and bring pain or death to anything and anyone that gets in their way.
Our nation and world need Jesus and church more than ever before.
When injustices occur because of race, color, culture or religion, there should be protests, but peaceful ones. Let us work together to right wrongs. People like Jesus, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi are models for those who want to make positive change. Communities suffer from people who use Molotov cocktails, guns or other means that bring harm.
I am grateful for those who honorably serve as police officers and law enforcement personnel, that work daily to preserve the safety and security of our communities and nation for all persons.
We are in the midst of two pandemics — virus and violence.
Pray that God will bring the healing needed for both. We are in the midst of the storm, but Jesus is right here with us.
