We are entering a busy season of our lives, and we will easily get carried away in the frantic schedule of back-to-school, of the coming elections (God, have mercy), and before we know it, we’ll be in the holiday craze. And to add to the regular chaos, we get to figure out how to do this in a pandemic. It will be tempting for us to get pulled into the endless game of seeing how many tasks we can possibly accomplish each day. And it’s for this reason, we need to keep Psalm 46 near (Go read it … like, now).
Did you see that unfamiliar word, “selah”? This is the transliteration of the Hebrew word, meaning it has not been translated in English, but the Hebrew characters have been transcribed into English letters. We do not know the meaning of the word, but scholars note that it appears in the psalms with musical settings. Therefore, most agree that it was a sign to musicians to pause or hold a space of silence before moving on to the next phrase.
Musicians and singers will tell you the importance of finding moments to breathe in a performance. It’s essential to have the support of one’s breath to hit the right notes, to continue on in the piece without passing out, to not make a complete fool of yourself. Discovering those places of pause is what makes the offering seem seamless.
Psalm 46 provides us with a framework to practice taking pauses in our daily lives. There are three “selahs” present in these 11 verses. Notice when they happen:
- In verses 1-3: When you feel like the world is crumbling all around you — pause. Take a moment to catch your breath, to remember that God is your refuge and strength. You can face and do hard things because God is with you.
- In verses 4-7: When we see trouble brewing — in our town, in our nation, or between countries and kingdoms — pause. Take a moment to catch your breath, to remember that God is in the midst of the quarreling, that God has not abandoned us. We can move forward because our God is the Prince of Peace.
- In verses 8-11: When we notice God’s work: when we see the mighty brought low and the oppressed uplifted; when we see signs of peace and reconciliation — pause. Take a moment to catch your breath and remember God holds all authority and is the one who is really in charge.
When was the last time you hit the “pause” button? When was the last time you were still and remembered that the Lord is your God? When was the last time you took a moment to remember your worth is not determined by your productivity?
Pause…so you can discover the gift of selah. “Be still” and know the Lord is your God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.