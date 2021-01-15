Near the beginning of Peter’s first epistle, he leads us into God’s teaching on a Christian’s “heavenly inheritance” (1 Peter 1.3-12). In verse 7 he uses as his analogy that the preciousness of this inheritance is “much more precious than gold,” and he tells us why. Because gold “perishes.”
Last year, 2020, was a learning experience for all of us. We have learned that life is precious, but often fragile and fleeting. We have also learned that all of us are the same when it comes to fear, anxiety and dread, and we have also learned, hopefully, that only God can see us through our times of fear, anxiety and dread. To borrow Peter’s terminology from our text, such peace of mind is truly “more precious than gold.”
Last year has also challenged our faith and our resolve. Things we thought were safe and secure have failed us. We have seen the limitations of our nation’s health care system, government’s leadership and national desire for peace. Those, and many more foundations of trust have given us a rude awakening. But if someone could direct us to the source of real peace of mind? Wouldn’t we all seek it out? What if someone offered us something along these lines that vaccines and medicines could not do. Wouldn’t we be open to trying?
In Psalm 119.165 the Psalmist writes, “Great peace have those who love God’s law, and nothing causes them to stumble.” Now, the peace of which David speaks is not an outward peace, rather it is an inward peace, and nothing or no one can cause us to stumble (be a stumbling block) if our love for him is evident and real. Loving and respecting God’s laws will supply us with a peace that surpasses all human understanding. Matthew 6.31,33, “Therefore do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For your heavenly Father knows that you need all these things. But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.”
Friends, God knows the situations of our world. That is why he tells us to “not love the world” (1 John 2.15), and rather than loving the world, he wants us to love him “with all our heart, soul and mind” (Matthew 22.37). Therefore, the challenge is simple. God wants us to share his love and comfort with those in the world who are hurting and downtrodden. He wants us to show the world, by our example, that we do not have to lose our peace of mind when things do not go our way. It is God’s battle, and we must remember we serve a mighty God. He will assuredly win this battle, and we can be “more than conquerors” with Him (Romans 8.37). We will suffer during troublesome times, but we should not be lax of expressing our love for God and his word even therein.
