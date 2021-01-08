I remember when my wife and I were dating in college. We had enjoyed an evening out and were headed back to campus.
As we were cruising down the road, the car started to sputter. I looked at the gas gauge and realized we were completely out of gas. I think she was testing me – she knew I was poor but wondered if I’d be cheap too.
There was a convenience store not far in the distance. I thought I would jump out and push the car while it was still coasting. I wasn’t thinking of what forward motion would do to something or someone stationary. Evidently being in love kept the logical side of my brain from working well.
When I jumped out of the car, I did a backward summersault in the middle of the street. I thought Tamara would be frantic but she thought it was funny. And once she knew I was OK, she really had a laugh, though my neck still feels a twinge of that 1984 memory.
The truth is that night didn’t end quite as well as it started. But isn’t that how life is sometimes. New beginnings don’t always lead to good endings.
And while perfection isn’t possible, great progress is. God wants us to become familiar with the mercy and grace he offers, even in the midst of our mess-ups.
Abraham found this help not once but several times. He shows us secrets to what great endings require.
Trusting God over troubling emotion
In Genesis 14, we see where Abraham’s nephew, Lot, was in a lot of trouble. Lot’s family, possessions and city had been taken captive in war. Abraham was troubled and afraid. But he relied on God to help him recover everything lost. And God did.
Later, we see that Abraham refused to take or give credit to anybody but God. He gave God a place of honor above all. Abraham found that putting God first brings his rewards. Trusting God frees us from troubling fear, guilt or inadequacy. It creates a faith that empowers us and eventually blesses us beyond what we imagine.
Relying on God over self-reliance
In Genesis 15, God promised Abraham and Sarah a child of their own. But it didn’t happen right away. So they decided to help God out. Abraham ended up having a son through Hagar, Sarah’s servant. It’s wasn’t God’s plan and brought all kinds of problems.
It’s tempting to take things into our own hands when we want to see desires fulfilled. But this can lead to trouble. God never condemns but always calls us to trust his plan over ours.
God’s faithfulness winning over weakness
God gave Abraham and Sarah a child – 25 years after he’d promised. They were definitely not spring chickens. Their bodies may have been weak but not their faith — it brought about a supernatural birth.
God promised to work the same way in our lives. When we choose trusting him over our troubling emotion and rely on his strength instead of our own, we find he can do for us what we could never do for ourselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.