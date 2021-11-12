Do you remember the scene from “Bambi” when the fawn is just learning to walk? Bambi stumbles and falls. The young bunny, Thumper, starts to make a negative comment and then remembers what his father had told him, “If you can’t say somethin’ nice, don’t say nuthin’ at all.”
I’ll admit that I’m not always the most patient person. I can get frustrated and easily annoyed. Fortunately, I have a wonderful family that is always quick to point it out so I can correct my behavior. How annoying.
I used to really enjoy politics. I used to enjoy discussing ideas and economics and social issues. We had common goals with different ways to achieve those goals. Those discussions produced growth and progress. I don’t really see that anymore. People are expected to be either red or blue. You must pick a side. This is war. If you are red, blue is your enemy. If you are blue, red is your enemy. You cannot be a shade of purple or you will be despised by both sides. Don’t you know that you can’t sympathize with the enemy when you’re at war? Well, scripture tells us to love our neighbor (Matthew 12:21). Scripture also tells us to love our enemy (Matthew 5:44).
If you think this divisiveness is limited to politics, you’d be mistaken. This kind of thing has been taking its toll on religion as well — denominations fighting over same-sex attraction. It’s gotten to the point where many have either split their denomination into two denominations or are preparing to. I understand the desire to maintain integrity and faithfulness to scripture. But, the manner in which we communicate with one another certainly seems less than faithful to scripture.
Over the last couple of years, we’ve had some real opportunities to come together. Who would have thought a virus would have the ability to divide us? COVID wasn’t targeting one political party over the other. COVID didn’t care if you were a Democrat or Republican. But, it sure didn’t take long for us to start assigning blame and picking sides. A vaccine was developed before the presidential election. What an amazing accomplishment. We saw President Donald Trump and Trump supporters praising the administration for the vaccine. We also saw now-President Joe Biden and Biden supporters cautioning everyone about trusting a vaccine that came out of the Trump administration. Fast forward a few months after the election — Biden supporters are advocating for vaccine mandates while Trump supporters are pushing back saying, “We don’t know what’s in it.” And it just got nastier from there.
Did I mention the VISD bond election? You would think that children would be a common denominator in bringing a community together. This is Texas after all. Drive through any town in the state on a Friday night and see if that community doesn’t rally around their children. I would have thought that there would have been more civil discussion about the bond. There was some, and for that I was grateful. But it sure seemed to me that the civil discussion paled in comparison to the venom and personal attacks that were flying around. Many of the things I heard were just mean in nature. These weren’t “defend my position” comments, they were hateful and personal.
Our society has forgotten how to disagree. We’ve forgotten how to apologize. We’ve forgotten how to accept apologies. We’ve forgotten how to forgive. We go from disagreement to hate in the blink of an eye. “Do to others as you would have them do to you. If you love those who love you, what credit is that to you? For even sinners love those who love them” (Luke 6:31-32).
In Matthew 5:14, Jesus called his disciples the light of the world telling them to shine before others so that people will see them and praise God. May we be the light, not the darkness. Please, be nice.
