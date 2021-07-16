Recently, news outlets report the growing protests by the people of Cuba against the communist regime there. Thousands have taken to the streets, protesting the lack of freedom, food and medicine. The people have experienced power outages and restrictions on social media platforms, having suffered decades of repression. Cuba’s dictatorship has used violence and repression to silence its people. When the people have called for freedom, they’ve been answered with rubber bullets, beatings and repression. But the people chant “freedom.” The U.S., with its many freedoms, should be an inspiration to the Cuban citizens and others elsewhere who are denied the reality.
This past Fourth of July was a time when Americans celebrated the birth of the U.S. I have traveled to other nations, appreciated the differences, diversity, culture, history and beauty in those places. But I have also witnessed instances of extreme poverty in places that lacked the safety nets and various means of assistance in our country. I have seen the evidence of violence in some of those other places outside our nation and heard the stories of persons whose family members and friends have “disappeared” only later to be found in mass graves because of death squads. I’ve seen the ovens where huge numbers of human beings were incinerated by the Nazi’s of World War II. I’ve walked into an airport to see persons armed with automatic weapons and had everything in my bags searched. The persons said, “It’s as much for your safety as ours.” Some of those places have dealt with terrorists and other enemies for decades and even hundreds of years.
And I’ve been so glad to make my way safely back home to the U.S. Not that it’s always safe everywhere these days in our own nation. Not that we don’t have our own problems and struggles.
There are people around the globe who have made their way to this great nation seeking that which we enjoy — the opportunity for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — freedom. While we are not perfect, we work for a more perfect union. I don’t see or hear people flocking to live under the rule of dictators and the military of Communist China, North Korea, Iran, Russia or Cuba, to name a few. In such places, people are silenced by imprisonment or death or they just seem to “disappear.” Even if there were no pandemic or fears associated with COVID by traveling to such places, they are not likely to be on my list of vacation spots or even as learning opportunities.
Martin Luther King, Jr. wrote, “When the architects of our republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir. This note was a promise that all men — yes, black men as well as white men — would be guaranteed the unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
… there is something that I must say to my people who stand on the warm threshold which leads into the palace of justice. In the process of gaining our rightful place, we must not be guilty of wrongful deeds. Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred. We must forever conduct our struggle on the high plane of dignity and discipline. We must not allow our creative protest to degenerate into physical violence.”
King had a dream that we — no matter our color or culture — could see each other as fellow citizens and brothers and sisters. And that each person would know not just the promise but the reality of freedom and liberty.
President Ronald Reagan stated, “Freedom is one of the deepest and noblest aspirations of the human spirit. Freedom and dignity of the individual have been more available and assured here than in any other place on Earth.”
It is sin that denies an individual or a nation and its people the freedom that should be theirs. God created all of us. And God sent his son Jesus into the world for all of us. Jesus died on the cross and rose from the dead for all of us. It should be evident by God’s own actions that all lives matter — no matter the color, culture or country. And that in Christ, all shall be made free.
Celebrate the freedom that is and should be for everyone. Let us continue to work toward the goal of our nation becoming that “more perfect union.” And pray for those who are denied freedom.
