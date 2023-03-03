After college graduation, a classmate from Entebbe, Uganda, invited my friend Rob and me to hold a crusade in her city. We saved enough money to pay for our flights with $250 left over for food. Upon arrival, though, we learned we needed that $250 for more than just food. There was no stage, sound system, or promotion for the crusade. No one even knew we were coming.
Pre-Jesus Jim would have responded pridefully. I would’ve thought we came all this way to serve them, and they want us to provide these things? Thankfully, I had matured enough to respond with prayer instead of pride.
In prayer, God led Rob and me to spend $200 on stage materials and promotion for the crusade. Then, we spent $50 on a sack of rice and potatoes and believed for a donated sound system.
There were only three sound systems in the country. They belonged to a rock musician, an Assemblies of God missionary, and the president of Uganda. The first two said no, so we visited the office of the man who managed the president’s sound system. When we asked, he laughed. Then Rob boldly told him our story.
I watched the man’s face change in front of me. “I’m convicted,” he responded. “You seem to love my people more than I do.” He continued, “I will check the president’s calendar. He uses it almost every week, but if it’s free, I’ll let you use it.”
Guess what? For the next two months, the only week the system wasn’t being used was the week of our crusade. Guess what else? The man set it up and operated it the entire week! And here’s the best part—he had every message broadcasted on the government’s radio station. They estimated that 1 million people heard the broadcast, and I believe many received salvation because of it.
Friends, prayer beats pride every time because pride seeks reward from people; prayer gains reward from God. And God’s reward is always best. In Matthew 6, Jesus addresses this.
Here, He instructed His disciples to approach prayer and fasting with humility—not pride. He told them if they acted in secret, rather than for show, God would reward them. That’s what God wants for us, too. He longs to reward our lives, but the choice is ours. Will we seek pride or humility in prayer? When we choose the latter, three things happen.
First, our hearts get rooted in God’s will. Humble prayer gives us insight into what God wants, and it helps us ask for it in a way that we can receive it. Second, we relate rightly to God. We gain confidence that He will answer us because we have built a relationship with Him.
Third, it reminds us that God is our Rewarder. He is the one who makes our lives both significant and satisfying. If we’ll pursue Him over our own agenda, we’ll gratefully enjoy His goodness in season after season.