I was 15 years old when my dad had his first heart attack. It was one they call the widow maker. Thankfully he survived and regained his health over time. My mom played a big part in that. She heeded the doctor’s advice and helped my dad make the adjustments needed. My dad walked every day, rested more and began to eat differently. My mom totally revamped the family’s eating habits. And although I didn’t enjoy it as much at first, it was worth it. We were eating healthier and were happy to see my dad making progress.
Every day we make choices based on the consequences they’ll bring. Practices are formed by our perceptions in life.
There’s no more important time to act on what we believe than now. America is at a definite crossroads.
Divisive and toxic communication will only bring more chaos and confusion. Blaming others instead of taking personal responsibility will never heal and bring unity.
God needs us to be at our best — to hold to Biblical values and communicate authentically, compassionately and with clarity to our world so we see change.
The Apostle Paul is one of the greatest examples of how a changed perception brought a changed outcome. Saul (Paul) was religious and thought he was right. He was obsessed with putting a stop to Jesus followers. He would have them imprisoned and even some killed in the name of protecting what he believed.
But on the road to Damascus, he “saw the light” and it changed his perspective — and his future. The Apostle Paul became one of Heaven’s heroes. He planted many churches in his day and wrote half of the New Testament.
What changes people’s perceptions causing them to see differently? People see light because of others’ prayers. Paul boldly told King Agrippa, “I saw a light from heaven.” Acts 26:12.
And that is what happens when we pray for others. Paul had two relatives named Andronicus and Junia who I believe prayed for him. Paul called them people who were outstanding among the apostles, and also, “in Christ before me.” Romans 16:7
People see the light when God’s principles are shared.
Jesus appeared in that light and told Paul, “Now get up and stand on your feet. I have appeared to you to appoint you as a servant and as a witness of what you have seen and will see of me.”
God needs us to serve in ways that help people understand that He stands for what is best for their lives. When God’s truth is presented with clarity and compassion, hearts are drawn to its life-giving influence personally and societally.
People see the light through our practices. Jesus gave Paul his mission in life. It was “to open their eyes and turn people from darkness to light, and the power of Satan to God.”
We really haven’t done all we can do until we have opened others’ eyes. We can’t choose for others, but our actions certainly affect whether people choose God’s way. So let’s pray fervently, share God’s truth faithfully and serve people’s best interests in love.
