Purpose is a powerful motivator. Get it right and life is full and fruitful. Get it wrong and life is frustrating and unfulfilling. That’s why we must look in the right places or more correctly to the right person for our purpose in life.
Skim the stories of Jesus in the Gospels and you will discover that He told us that He is the only way to live life with God and to live life with meaning and impact or purpose as we call it. In John 14:6, he said, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”
Make no mistake. Jesus was clear. He is the only way to a relationship with God. He promises what no one and nothing can deliver besides Him. He promises forgiveness from God and life with God forever. Now, turn to John 10:10 and you will see that Jesus is also the way to a meaningful life today. Hear His words, “...I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.” Did you see it? Not only does Jesus promise life forever in heaven, but He also promises a rich meaningful life for those who follow Him on Earth.
Looking for purpose, meaning, and impact in life? Look to Jesus. Have you already believed in Jesus for life? Keep looking to Jesus. He and He alone is your source for life, meaning, and purpose.
When you keep your eyes fixed on Jesus, you will quickly learn that your purpose shows what you were created to do. That’s why we long for it. That’s why it matters that we find it. When you fix your eyes on Jesus we hear His call to follow Him and to be like Him. This is the ultimate purpose of all of our lives. Here is a game-changer: we all have the same purpose because we are following the same Savior. As believers, the first and primary purpose of our lives is to be like Him.
To do this, we must follow Jesus’ model for life. It was, and still is, so very simple. Here it is: Spend time with God. Then, go and do what God called and created Him to do. He would retreat regularly to rest and pray then He would go boldly to do what God called Him to do. We too can live like this because our purpose is fueled by our pursuit of God. Spend time with the Lord and then do what He says.
There is great meaning to be found in living life by faith in the Lord Jesus and action directed by the Lord Jesus.
This week, spend time seeking Jesus.
Pray to Him. Read the Gospels — Matthew, Mark, Luke, or John.
Then, go live what you are learning. Do this and you have found and are living your purpose.
