“In him was life and the life was the light of men. And the light shineth in darkness” (John 1:4).
Today, while I was waiting for the new year, I went fishing in the rain. Why? Because it was raining and I was fishing. I couldn’t stop the one and chose not to stop the other.
This was truly a “yucky” day. When my neighbor came out as I was loading the tackle in the car, he asked, “Are you really going fishing on such a bad day?”
It was almost fun sitting by my isolated sea watching the rain drip from the rod tip and listening to it splatter on my poncho. It brought back that snuggly feeling of tin roofs and flannel pajamas.
It was nice for a while, but just as I was becoming as sodden as the shrimp I was using, the sun shone through that broken leaden sky. I would have missed that miracle if I had been at home complaining that it was raining too hard to go fishing.
It was hard to believe that on such a bad day, the sun had been there all the time. I just couldn’t see it for the “yuck.”
Dear Lord, help me during this new year that is coming. When the clouds of doubt and the dreariness of depression encompass me, to let your Son shine through.
