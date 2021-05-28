Jesus said: “This is my commandment: love one another as I love you. No one has greater love than this, to lay down one's life for one's friends” (John 15: 12-13).
Established in 1868, Memorial Day was a day to honor the fallen soldiers of the just concluded Civil War. But through the years of conflicts and wars that followed, it has grown to become a solemn recognition of all of our nation's war dead and the high price of our freedoms. We recognize and remember these persons of character and courage, who in service to God and country, willingly put their lives at risk.
I recall in my early school years, we would begin each day with the Pledge of Allegiance, a patriotic song and a prayer. Not a moment of silence, but prayer and at a public school. But of course, this is dating myself. My son would probably refer to these as “the ancient days.” I can remember getting goose bumps on my arm as we began those days. It was a time when folks honored the flag, had a great love for country, and most folks belonged to a religious community and actually attended. Today, only some 47% of Americans are connected with a religious community. Persons who served in the military were thought of as guardians or protectors of our freedoms that today many enjoy, and unfortunately, many take for granted.
On Veterans Day, we honor those who have served in the military. On the Fourth of July, we celebrate the birth of our nation and remember how persons risked their livelihoods and lives. And on Memorial Day, we remember those of our military men and women who died in the great conflicts and wars fought by our nation. On such days, communities will post rows of American flags at the entrances of their respective communities and on the grave sites of the fallen. Persons will place flags at their homes, unless they happen to live in an area that regulates such things and have been known to fine citizens for the placement of the flag. Yes, in some ways, I long for those “ancient days.” Attitudes and perspectives of people have certainly changed.
There has been much written and said about our nation’s flaws. And yet there are nations with oppressive behaviors of its dictatorial, authoritarian leaders that go unchallenged — Communist China, Iran, Russia, North Korea and others. While our nation isn’t perfect, why is it that so many around the world seek to come to the United States? Such is not the case with those oppressive governments. In fact, people flee as they are able. They flee from dysfunctional governments in places closer to home like Mexico, Honduras, Venezuela and El Salvador where there is long-time corruption, drug cartel activity and violence.
Those who come to our shores seek what we enjoy — “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” But we enjoy such things because of those persons who gave their lives throughout our nation’s history. The blessings, liberties, freedoms and opportunities we enjoy come at great cost. So please don’t make Memorial Day about another reason to have a barbeque, a family gathering, go to a beach, take an extended weekend vacation or as an opportunity to go shopping.
When Jesus went to the cross, it was a deliberate choice to give his life in love for the sake of the world. Men and women of our nation have served in one branch or another of the military. They do so as a deliberate choice, knowing they risk their lives in doing so, because of their love for our nation. Many do not return to their loved ones, having lost their lives in the cause of freedom. So let us honor those who have gone before us this Memorial Day, giving thanks for their service and sacrifice. And we give thanks for the promises of our Lord Jesus to them and us, “Let not your heart be troubled. Believe in God. Believe also in me … I go to prepare a place for you.” And, “I am with you always."
