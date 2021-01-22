Some of us remember the scandals of several well-known televangelists in the late 1980s. It was easy to be judgmental toward them. How could they preach what they did and then make those choices? Honestly, I was among those mad at them.
However, when I heard a story regarding one of these fallen ministers, my perspective matured. This particular televangelist had a retreat center and sold more rooms to people than he had built. It was financially irresponsible and deceptive, and he ended up going to prison for it.
He later shared how the prisoners mocked him and made sure he was delegated to the worst jobs — like cleaning the toilets.
But he also talked about a day in prison he’d never forget. The deputy came in to let him know he had a visitor. It wasn’t visitation day, but they’d made an exception.
Before he had time to change from his dirty, smelly clothes, this tall, well-dressed man with outstretched arms was standing before him. It was Billy Graham — one of the most admired and respected ministers of that generation. Billy wrapped his arms around this prisoner and reminded him that he loved him and God loved him too.
That was the day this brokenhearted minister began to heal. The Grahams continued to encourage this man until he was restored in life and ministry.
Billy Graham did what Jesus would have done that day. Isaiah reminds us that Jesus came to bind up the brokenhearted. Jesus saw brokenness as an opportunity to do something beautiful for people.
Luke’s gospel makes that clear. A well-known sinful woman came to Simon’s house because Jesus was there. Simon was a religious leader. She carried with her an alabaster jar of expensive perfume and poured it on Jesus’ feet.
Some looked down on her, but Jesus honored her potential and person. Then, he used her story to teach everyone about the three-fold nature of restorative love that brings forth beauty.
Refreshing Love
“And the house was filled with the fragrance of the perfume,” John 12:3.
God’s love changed the atmosphere of Simon’s home that day. It brought a fragrance more powerful than the stench of sin. And it was noticeable to all. That is what love does. It changes atmospheres.
Faithful love
“You did not give me a kiss, but this woman, from the time I entered, has not stopped kissing my feet,” Luke 7:45.
The religious people wondered why Jesus would let a woman like this touch him.
But Jesus never turned away from anyone needing his help.
Whether people were filled with leprosy, unbelief or sin, he was always willing to get close enough to restore them.
Helpful love
“Jesus said to the woman, ‘Your faith has saved you; go in peace,’” Luke 7:59.
We need not be perfect to experience peace. The truth is God loves us just the way we are — just too much to leave us the way we are. And that’s the beauty of God’s love. He loves us for our benefit. That’s why we can always count on his compassion.
