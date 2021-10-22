When Adeline Barefield, 83, and her husband, Albert Barefield, returned to Victoria, their hometown, in 1963, the Rev. L.B. (Lonnie Bill) Elliott pulled into their driveway three days after they arrived.
The Barefields’ three daughters were playing outside and alerted their mother of Elliott’s arrival. Adeline Barefield emerged to be greeted by name, “Sister Barefield,” and Elliott shared that he was the pastor of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. After reciting Scripture and saying a prayer, he departed saying, “God bless you. See you Sunday at church.”
“He was so kind, and we knew him for years. He always had a kind word and a prayer every time,” Barefield said. “He would call early in the morning, and when you answered the phone, he’d say, ‘God loves you. Did I wake you?’ He was the kind of person who would do anything and everything for you.”
Shannon Prevo, 49, of Universal City, outside of San Antonio, has written a book, “Orders from Headquarters,” which is a compilation of messages from her grandfather, the late Rev. L.B. Elliott, who died at the age of 89 on April 14, 2003. Elliott was the pastor at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church from 1962 to 1999, which made him the church’s longest serving pastor.
Prevo lived in Universal City with her family until she moved to College Station to attend Texas A&M University. After earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering, she lived in Raleigh, N.C., for 20 years. Two years ago, she returned to her hometown to care for her mother, Vonnie Sue Elliott Pennington. Prevo currently serves as a technical writer for USAA on a contract basis. Following in her grandfather’s footsteps, she also shares the word of God whenever she can through Captured by His Word Ministries and other avenues.
Early on, Elliott introduced his granddaughter to his library, and she loved the smell of the books and turning their pages. She attentively listened to her grandfather teach and preach, and enjoyed many off-the-cuff moments with him, as well.
“He always had a life or Bible lesson about something,” she said. “I was able to build upon that life bathed in prayer and teaching because of his influence.”
In December 2019, Prevo sat on the side of her bed shuffling through her grandfather’s old papers and notebooks when God spoke to her, “You need to publish your grandfather’s messages.”
“Of course, the answer was, yes, Lord, I will go ahead and do that,” Prevo said. “I’ll do as you say do, and leave the results to you.”
Prevo pulled from her rich inheritance — her grandfather’s commentary, notes and sermons — to build an outline for her book. She retyped the messages, filling in any gaps to make them complete, and created a uniform structure throughout. She then began the editing and reviewing process, and self-published the book through BookBaby.com.
“It was Jesus,” is Elliott’s “flagship” message, referring to all the blessings provided throughout history, Prevo said.
“The blessings we have; the healing we have; the open doors we have; ‘It was Jesus,’” Prevo said. “God sent his son Jesus, and everything can be attributed to him — your family being blessed, saving you from sin, healing your body. He wanted people to understand and never forget that ‘It was Jesus.’”
The name of the 60-page book, “Orders from Headquarters,” is a call to action to live according to Christian principles, Prevo continued.
In one of his sermons titled, “It was Jesus,” which is included in the book, Elliott shared, “Through segregation and civil rights, it was Jesus who gave us the ability to act. We have come from wagon wheels to Oldsmobile; from cotton sacks to Cadillacs; from Hoecakes to Shake ‘N Bake!”
“The word of God never falls out of relevance,” Prevo said. “His messages are still relevant today. The messages are the same, it’s just a new group of people.”
Elliott was born and raised in Refugio, and moved to Victoria to find work at one of the plants before being called to the ministry. He married Susie Gladys Terrell Elliott, his wife of more than 40 years, and they had three children. Prevo’s mother in Universal City is the only surviving child. Martha Katherine Elliott died at childbirth, and L.B. Elliott Jr. died in 1993.
Elliott was well-known at DeTar Hospital and Citizens Medical Center where he routinely visited patients whether they belonged to his church or not. Home visitations also occupied a good deal of his time.
“He checked on his flock,” Prevo said. “He loved his flock.”
Prevo described her grandfather as a “big, brawny man” with a “contagious, infectious smile” who never met a stranger. He answered his phone saying, “God bless you. This is Rev. Elliott. How can I help you?”
Elliott left a powerful legacy of caring for souls, Prevo concluded.
“It was all about soul-winning, making sure you were comfortable in his presence, extending a hand, opening a door for you to hear the gospel and planting the seed by the way he carried himself — showing a love of God to someone else,” she said.
