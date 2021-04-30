Do you ever wonder if you belong, especially when it comes to the Christian community and God? The fear of inadequacy is resilient, and this doubt finds a way to creep into our hearts again and again. It doesn’t matter how many times we hear God’s gift of salvation is freely available to all; that Christ forgives our sins; that we are the children of God; that Christ has a calling for each one of us that will help build up the kingdom of God. We still find ourselves asking, ”But is it really true?”
When in doubt, turn to 1 John 3 and read verses 16-24. The best news in this passage is that God is stronger than our hearts. So often we are guilty of telling ourselves that we’re not good enough; that we’re unlovable and unredeemable and that there’s a whole host of witnesses willing to testify that we do not belong to God. But thankfully, this scripture states that our own over-analytical hearts don’t determine our judgment; rather, we are in the hands a merciful, all-loving, and forgiving God. Even on our worst days when we question who we are and whose we are, God knows us and claims us as God’s very own, and there ain’t nothin’ we can do about it.
These verses tell us what we can do, though, when it comes to squelching the voice that tells us we don’t belong. It seems that when we face times of doubt, when we feel like giving up, when we have more questions than answers, God responds with these instructions, “Little children, let’s not love with words or speech but with action and truth. This is how we will know that we belong to the truth and reassure our hearts in God’s presence.”
It’s as if God is saying to us, “Practice, practice, practice!” We must get out of our heads and get into the world. Practice faith, and it will come to us.
Practice loving and we will feel loved. Practice being the body of Christ and we will be the body of Christ. Practice helping others know they belong to Jesus and you will know that you belong to him, too.
Thanks be to God!
