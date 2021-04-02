Even though we entered the year 2021 with challenges that 2020 left behind, many new sets of problems have arisen. True on the national scene, and I know it is true for many of us in our personal lives. Regardless of how much we attempt to seek God’s guidance in our faithfulness and obedience, we continue to contend with struggles that manifest themselves — such as health issues, finances, doubts, disruptive relationships, senseless killings, racial hatred and many other things.
No matter how difficult things might get from time to time, we can rest secure that God knows, and God cares.
We never have to walk through these challenges alone. Any time we start to feel overwhelmed, we must remember who God is and how much he loves us. In 2 Corinthians 6:18 we read, “And I will be a father to you, and you shall be sons and daughters to me, says the Lord Almighty.”
We don’t relate to God as just servants of the King, but also as beloved sons and daughters. He cares for us as a good father cares for his kids. He loves us the way a father protects his children. And he guides us just as a good father would. How much greater is our Heavenly Father?
Each step we take is known in advance, even when we start to wander away. Should we stray to the left or right on the path of obedience, he already knows how to call us back to his side. If we walk on the righteous path, he has already gone before us to bless us along the way. God’s love is consistent, God’s grace is constant, and God’s kindness is everlasting.
No problem, big or small, is either too large or too insignificant for him to care about. Even when we try to push him away, he keeps loving us. Even when we project our own frailty and failings upon him, he remains steadfast.
Even when we find it hard to believe, he offers us hope and confirms his faithfulness. In God, we have a perfect Father who always looks out for our best interest. Let that sink in. The great, awesome and glorious God who created all things and is ruler over everything that exists, has chosen to relate to us as a loving, intimate Father — one whose love knows no bounds.
