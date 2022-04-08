Palm Sunday can a bit overlooked — overshadowed by the sorrow of Good Friday and the joy of Easter. But it is an integral part of Holy Week.
Rev. Wade Powell, senior pastor at First United Methodist Church, explained the significance of Palm Sunday and its place in his faith, and in his church.
“Palm Sunday, I think, is always a big, big deal. It leads us into Holy Week.” Powell said. “It’s such a strong week and Palm Sunday really commemorates that entrance into Jerusalem. It really sets the stage for the crucifixion and the resurrection.”
Powell said Palm Sunday means a great deal more than simply repeating the scene of Jesus’ triumphant entrance into Jerusalem. “At the beginning of the week we're waving palms and shouting ‘Hosanna’ and the King is entering the city. And by Friday, he's nailed to a cross. You know, it's like trauma. It’s a commentary on humanity in a lot of ways. The crucifixion and resurrection are really a commentary on God's grace — that forgives even the most vile of mood swings from ‘Hosanna’ to ‘crucify, crucify, crucify.’”
He said many people wonder, “Why do we celebrate the day that he was nailed to a cross crucified? It's such a torturous execution.” Powell explained that it is in that moment “we know and recognize that Christ would go there for us. That Jesus would, in fact, endure that.”
He said some people also ask the same question as did the Roman soldiers at the crucifixion, “‘If he's the son of God, why doesn't he save himself?’” Powell spoke passionately about this. “Imagine if He had saved Himself?” he asked, “Would we be here today? What kind of faith would we have if we were to say, ‘He loves us all almost all the way to the point of crucifixion.’ Now we get to say, ‘He loves us, all the way to death — all the way to suffering and death.’ And then he shows us that we're a people of resurrection three days later."
"It doesn't end with the sacrifice. It doesn't end with the crucifixion and the suffering. But in fact, we are people of the resurrection.”
At First United Methodist Church, as in most mainstream denominations, palms are placed throughout the sanctuary on Palm Sunday. Powell said as worshipers enter both the traditional service and the contemporary service (called Ignite) everyone receives a palm. There will be a procession and the congregation will wave their palms. The choir will sing Hosanna Lau Hosanna.
This, Powell said, “ties to the scripture verse of the people lining the streets and waving their palms and shouting ‘Hosanna’ as Jesus enters Jerusalem.”
Traditionally, the palms are dried, and then burned to become the ashes for Ash Wednesday the following year. “Truthfully, I've got a big old peanut butter jar full of ashes,” Powell said, smiling. “So, I don't know if these (this Sunday’s) will make their way into the peanut butter jar for Ash Wednesday.” He noted he has “probably 10 years’ worth of ashes.”
Associate Pastor Amanda Banda leads the Ignite Contemporary Worship held in an adjacent building on the campus of the First United Methodist Church. She said Ignite held its first service 10 years ago on Palm Sunday, so this will be a special time for her congregation.
Banda explained some of the differences between the two types of services. “So over there (she motions toward the main church building) at the traditional service with Pastor Wade, we wear robes and all that beautiful stuff. And over here, (indicating the opposite side of the campus) no robes.”
“I don't have to worry about sweating,” she joked.
In a more serious tone, she said Ignite has a worship band, rather than an organ and choir, that leads the congreation in songs. “It's very casual. I feel like, you know, all of our services are just a casual atmosphere for people to connect to, to be refreshed as they come in to prepare their hearts for the week.”
“I think the music is the biggest difference. And it's not your traditional order of worship, where we have singing responses, or anything like that. We just have our band and then the sermon. The flow is a little different,” Banda said.
The Ignite staff plans to engage the children in the congregation and are ordering decorations, since they are also celebrating the 10th anniversary. They will have cake and punch and coffee “and a celebratory time.”
Banda said they appeal to people with younger families; however, many also attend the traditional service as well. Pastor Wade said his daughter will attend his early service and then make her way over to Ignite after it’s over, while Pastor Banda said her husband will listen to her sermon but then will say, “I really want to hear Pastor Wade.”
In the Methodist faith (as well as many other Christian denominations) Palm Sunday is also Passion Sunday. Powell explained the somewhat confusing combination.
“Palm Sunday generally has the emphasis on the waving of the palms and the celebration of Jesus entering Jerusalem. Passion Sunday is more of a telling of the Passion narrative of the beginning with the entrance to Jerusalem, to the laying in the tomb. … This year in our traditional worship, we've written a Passion narrative that will be presented by one of our church members who has a background in acting.” He will present the Passion narrative “in a very unique way.”
So, what will Easter Week be like at the church? Powell said after Palm Sunday there will be a Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m. Powell explained that the focus of Maundy Thursday is the last supper. The term Maundy Thursday comes from the Latin word Mandatum Novum — Mandatum means commandment, Novum means new thing — so Mandatum Novum means new commandment.. Jesus gathered his disciples together and they share the Last Supper and Jesus washes the disciples’ feet. Powell laughs and says, “We won't do foot washing, I got nasty feet.”
“We'll celebrate holy communion together and the emphasis will be on loving one another. I mean the new command is, ‘Love one another’” he said.
Good Friday has a very different tone. Powell said, “We’ve decided we’re going to do the Seven Last Words.” They will choose a scripture reference connected to each word, as well as a “very short homily” that will accompany each word. The words they will examine are forgiveness, salvation, relationship, abandonment, distress, triumph and reunion.
Easter Sunday will be very traditional. Powell said during the season of Lent, the sanctuary of the church is decorated with visual elements of the desert representing Jesus’ experience fasting for 40 days and nights. There is burlap draped over the altars, as well as stones and dried branches. “Physical things to remind us,” he said. All of those things are stripped away on the Saturday before Easter. Easter lilies will fill the sanctuary along with the palms. Butterfly designs will decorate fabric draped across the back of the sanctuary. Beauty is the goal for Easter Sunday. It is a day of resurrection.
