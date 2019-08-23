The other day, I had a conversation with a coworker who had recently taken up playing the guitar.
He’d always had a guitar in his home, but it was used more as décor, an object to remind him that one day – someday – he would finally book those guitar lessons and start the discipline.
But life went on. Marriage came, then the first kid, followed by the second kid, and he woke up one day as a 40-something and realized he never did take up the guitar.
So, finally, he did.
He found a teacher and found a few local guys from church who didn’t mind him joining in their weekly jam session and started to play.
As he was telling me this, I was feeling all the excitement of someone who loves to see someone else follow a dream.
I was asking all the questions you ask: “What kind of guitar are you playing on? What genre of music are you learning? Are you getting the calloused fingers yet?”
He was thrilled to tell me about the chords he was learning and how he was glad to be able to sit in the back of a room with many other guys each week and learn from the experts.
But he was also throwing out some subtle cues of uncertainty. He said things like, “I always thought I was too old, and I still may be.” He joked about not having any musical ability, which I countered with, “How do you know?”
Then I said it: “Sometimes, I think we just convince ourselves that we’re not good at something because we feel we’re getting a late start, when maybe we’ve been good at that thing all along, and we just need a little practice, some time to catch up.”
He paused for a moment, as if he realized he could give himself permission to be a novice and there was still time to become an excellent guitarist – which there is.
There is always time as long we’re breathing.
There are always ways to achieve a goal, no matter how crazy it sounds, how old we are or how many people we already know will chime in to tell us how silly we are to veer off the path of regularly scheduled programming.
I shared with my new friend a final thought, which I prefaced with, “This will sound trite and a bit ridiculous.”
Every time I drive past a KFC restaurant, I’m reminded of Harland David Sanders, better known to us as “Col. Sanders” who began his international chain of fast food restaurants as a spry 65-year-old.
“He changed the way I look at dreams forever,” I said. “Every time I think of him, I’m reminded there is always time to do the things we’re meant to do, sometimes at a level we could never expect.”
I wouldn’t be surprised at all if my coworker’s guitar skills are up to snuff in a few years, and he’s the one shepherding in another new guy in five or 10 years from now, who always thought it would be cool to learn to play.
