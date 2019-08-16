This has been a challenging year for me personally as I have lost a number of family members who have transitioned to glory – a brother, a nephew and three close cousins. I thank God for individuals who rendered words of encouragement. Encouragement is a need we all have. That is why we should be mindful of this great gift we have to share with each other.
As a minister, I have heard many stories firsthand about people who wanted to throw in the towel and just give up. I have seen the look on people’s faces when they are giving up. I have heard the emptiness in a married couple’s conversation when they no longer believe what they have is worth fighting for. The sparkle has left, the light has gone out, and that which makes us most human, love, has become nothing more than a crushing fantasy always close enough to tempt but too far away to truly grasp.
Possibly some of you are feeling this kind of weight in your life today. Please, be assured you are not alone.
Whether today or in the past, most everyone knows what heartache, suffering, and emotional pain are like. It is in this common understanding of life’s struggles that we must understand one guiding principle: God put us together as the body of Christ so that we can lift each other when we need it the most.
God wants each of us to be someone through whom He can strengthen others. Not only that, He wants other believers to strengthen us. This is the life-on-life impact we are to lean into with each other. This is what gets us, and gets others, to fully live out and embrace the maximum potential of who God created us to be.
Hebrews speaks of encouraging each other as part of our Christian walk “Encourage one another day after day,” Hebrews 3:13. We also read: “Let us consider how to stimulate one another to love and good deeds, not forsaking our own assembling together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another; and all the more as you see the day drawing near,” Hebrews 10: 24-25.
As believers in Christ Jesus, we might be encountering a real storm, and if that’s the case, let me be the first to encourage you. God’s got your back. First, remember that Jesus knows all our struggles. He faced hunger, pain and rejection. He wants to deliver us from these things because He knows what they’re like.
Another way, He wants to deliver us from the storms is through the encouragement we give to others. Have you ever noticed that somehow comforting others or encouraging others also lifts our own spirits?
Please remember we are not alone in our need for encouragement. Some days, we will need encouragement; other days, we will need to be the encourager. In learning how to identify with where other people are and to lift them up both in and through hard times, we become the hands and feet of Jesus Christ to those around us. We truly become Christ-like to others, encouraging them with His hope, love, kindness and grace.
When we go through struggles, we need someone to come along side of us and remind us that there is hope. We need to hear a word to point our thoughts in the direction of God and his goodness again. I know this more than ever right now, I, too, needed encouragement, and I, too, know I am here to encourage others. Encouraging one another is a way to create a life-style of blessing others for the glory of God, and it has the means to sustain us along the way as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.