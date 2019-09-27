How many of us can say we have a strong relationship with God? Most of us have a relationship with God that is like the flicker of a candle rather than the glory of the midday sun.
To experience God more fully, I want to share one of the best stories in the Bible where Moses meets God on top of Mount Sinai in front of the burning bush. Before this, Moses had been tending sheep for his father-in-law out in the wilderness. To go back further, this is the same Moses who was raised with a silver spoon in his mouth. This is quite a journey from Egyptian greatness to Hebrew humbleness.
Perhaps we can relate to Moses’ humble position when life is not working out like we hoped it would. Something happened years ago, and now we find ourselves “wandering with sheep.” We would like to go back and redo whatever it was that brought us here, but we know we can’t. But as we endure this dry season of life, doing the day-to-day routine and wishing for more, allow me to give us a word of encouragement. God has not forgotten us. In fact, God wants us to experience Him in a very personal way.
Forty years had gone by for Moses from the day of his departure from the halls of Pharaoh. But prior to this burning bush experience, it’s worth noting that he is at the base of Mt. Sinai, or “the mountain of God” (Exod 3:1).
A lot of us want to have an experience with God who strangely aren’t near God in any meaningful way. They don’t attend church. They don’t hang out with other believers. And yet, when life comes at them hard, they wonder why God is nowhere in sight. But in Exod 3:22, it states, “The Angel of the Lord appeared to him in a blazing fire from the midst of a bush; and he looked, and behold, the bush was burning with fire, yet the bush was not consumed.”
First, this is no ordinary Angel. Most believe the Angel of the Lord is a reference to Jesus Christ Himself, operating in the Old Testament. Second, the bush that was burning wasn’t doing what burning things do. It wasn’t disintegrating. Moses was looking at a total contradiction to the laws of nature.
That’s one way to know you’re standing in the midst of God. A miracle of God is an instance were God breaks His own laws. An event or circumstance occurs that is against normal order of the world because God is trying to get our attention.
The sad thing is that many times, God has made Himself known in our lives by demonstrating a miraculous contradiction, and we ignored it. God makes openings for us all the time, but because we weren’t near Him – or we were unfamiliar with Him – we missed a chance at a divine encounter.
But on that day many, many years ago, Moses doesn’t miss it. Moses recognizes the moment for what it is. What radiated from that bush was more than fire; it was God’s Shekinah glory, where God manifests Himself in the material world. To make sure Moses didn’t miss it, the voice told Moses to take off his shoes because “the place on which you are standing is holy ground” (Exod 3:5).
I pray we do not miss out on God’s Shekinah glory in our lives. In order for us to have an experience with the living God, we’ll need to spend a little more time listening to what He’s saying. We’ll have to adjust our eyes to see the “contradictions” He’s dropping in our lives. “Draw near to God and He will draw near to you.” (James 4:8).
What a friend we have in Jesus. What a joy it is, to shout the name Jesus!
