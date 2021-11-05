Within the Roman Catholic Church, the Methodist Church, the Lutheran Church, and other Protestant denominations, this past Monday was All Saints Day. It is a day when Christians acknowledge, celebrate and honor all the saints of our Christian church and history.
However, as a Lutheran, I confess that we don’t talk much about saints in the Protestant side of Christianity. We often leave that to our Catholic and Orthodox brothers and sisters. We don’t talk much about them, perhaps because we’re afraid of making idols out of them, or perhaps we’ve been taught that you must have died in Christ to be a saint. But when we do talk about saints, it means that we have to talk about death, a topic that’s often uncomfortable and avoided by most people.
Be that as it may, let’s ask the obvious question, “What is a saint?”
Well, the answer to this question depends on who you ask and what their faith practice happens to be. To some, saints are those who’ve died and given their lives serving Christ Jesus and his church. Often, we refer to them as “martyrs” of the faith. To others, saints are dead famous people, the heroes and martyrs of the Church, who were so influential in their lives that they can relay our prayers to God’s ears. And still there are those who’d define a saint as someone who lives and puts up with a mean and unbearable person. Hence, we often exclaim, “She/He must be a saint for putting up with him/her!”
And then, for someone who lived in the Twin Cities of Minnesota for the last 34 years, a saint is a person who plays for the St. Paul Saints, a minor league baseball team, or a saint is someone who plays football for the New Orleans Saints. So, the definition of a saint varies, depending on who you ask.
However, for practicing Christians across the board, a simple definition of a saint is this: “It’s someone in whom and through whom the light of God shines, and the love of Christ Jesus is lived out.” That’s what a saint is. It’s those individuals that changed the lives of those around them for the better.
Yes, saints are those people who showed and revealed to us God’s love, grace and goodness in ways that we can’t begin to measure or imagine (1 Corinthians 1:2). They inspire our faith. They lead us to live good lives. They show us what is important and what matters in life. They give of themselves so that we can live. And when they leave this world, we miss them.
So, who are the saints you remember in your life? Who helped shine and reflect the light of God just a little more in your life? Whoever they may be, it is never too late to give thanks to God for them, even when All Saints Day has passed.
Now, given the above definition of a saint, it goes without saying that you don’t have to be dead to be a saint. For as long as you are someone in whom and through whom the light of God shines through, and live each day reflecting Christ’s love unto others, you are no less of a saint than those who’ve gone before us. Therefore, don’t wait until you’re dead to be a saint. Live as one today, and every day, in your words and deeds. Amen.
