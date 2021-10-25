For Christmas each year, the Salvation Army Angel Tree program gathers and distributes toys and clothing for underprivileged children and special needs clients as well as gifts for seniors, according to a news release.
To apply for assistance, parents can go to the Salvation Army, 1302 N. Louis St. in Victoria. Applications can be submitted from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. through Wednesday.
Those applying will need to present a valid ID, proof of income and expenses, and proof of citizenship, if applicable. Parents must also provide children’s birth certificates and/or Social Security cards for each child. The Salvation Army will also need to know the children’s clothing sizes and favorite toys.
In 2020, the Angel Tree provided toys and clothing for over 300 children and gifts for 500 seniors in area nursing or assisted living facilities.
Angels will be available Nov. 29-Dec. 15 at both Victoria Walmart stores, among other businesses and local churches.
"We are grateful to the community for helping us to provide a Christmas for a child that could miss the joy of this Christmas season,” said Capt. Kenny Jones with the Salvation Army of Victoria.
