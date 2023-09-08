“After this I looked, and behold, a great multitude that no one could number, from every nation, from all tribes and peoples and languages, standing before the throne and before the Lamb, clothed in white robes, with palm branches in their hands, and crying out with a loud voice, ‘Salvation belongs to our God who sits on the throne, and to the Lamb!’” Rev. 7:10-11
Do you see it? This is an image of promise and hope for all who have been sealed in the blood of Jesus Christ. This is an image of complete unity and harmony. This is an image of final recognition to the One to whom our salvation belongs. This image shows us, once again that we OWN nothing…our very life and our salvation belong to and come from God above. We are granted these things because of God’s great steadfast love towards His own seen in His mercy and grace.
The “great multitude that no one can count” captures all of God’s people for all time. This confirms the promise given to Abraham that he would be the father of many nations. Gen. 17:4-6- “And God said to him, ‘Behold, my covenant is with you, and you shall be the father of a multitude of nations… I will make you exceedingly fruitful, and I will make you into nations, and kings shall come from you.’” In these passages God’s covenant of grace has now unfolded in all its multi-faceted dimensions. The beauty of the work of redemption has been disclosed for all to see before the end. This glimpse into what Heaven is and what will be should encourage us to no end as we live on this messy earth looking forward to That Day.
These words, “Salvation belongs to our God who sits on the throne, and to the Lamb!” are as great a hope for us today as it was for them. This would have cleared many things up for them as it should for us, since so many were then and are today, still trying to teach that it was at best a combination of faith and works that gets us into heaven and at worst…only pious Jews will get in…like the Pharisees. Or today that salvation is our choice…which weakens the sovereignty of God and only causes more confusion among the ranks of God’s people.
But it was God’s great mercy through the Cross work of Christ, that had saved them and us and has taken away the just sentence of God’s wrath against all who sin. And it is, by God’s great grace that we and they endure in this life to receive such blessings as the white robe of perfection and a palm branch of complete peace and restoration with our God.
God has granted His salvation to us just as He promised to do millenniums ago and it is this same salvation that we live in today…a salvation that clearly gives us a reason to live and to glorify our God now. “Salvation belongs to our God who sits on the throne, and to the Lamb!” Amen! Praise and glory!