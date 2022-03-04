Many people think a pastor’s role is to perform all the ministries of the church but he’s just one person and he has a bigger job than that. A Pastor’s role is that of a servant to train the servants. He is to train the laity to minister to the world. Jesus spent most of his time ministering to his disciples, who in turn ministered to the world around them. Preachers are not in the world, but you are. Professional clergy will never reach the world for Christ, nor will evangelists. That role belongs to the laymen, those who are in the trenches of life.
Warren was a man who ministered with his life in words and actions. Jeff was a tough guy who often told me, “I’d love to be like Warren, he can turn the other cheek, I can’t do that.” Warren was the perfect example of a servant of Christ. He ministered to Jeff in life and didn’t let it bother him that others shied away from him. He treated Jeff like he did his fellow Christians.
People often ask me why I write about my Little Leaguers. I can answer lots of different ways. I enjoyed working with them immensely, but the real reason is, I had a chance to shape a life. Sometimes my methods were questioned by others and found wanting, but in the end, I can point at my kids and say, I’m very proud of their accomplishments in society. There are a few failures but even Jesus had 11 positive and one negative. As for the most, I’m proud of them. They have been and continue to be, an asset to the world they live in.
My job as a coach was to create good citizens out of some kids who might not turn out right otherwise. My discipline, even though it was questioned by some, had to work. Boys are different and each is an individual. Everyone had to be handled differently. They didn’t all have parents who cared. Some did, and they were easier to deal with, but some were sent to Little League just because it was a way to let someone else take care of them. Some had only one parent. I coached some boys three years and never met or saw a parent. These kids needed to learn how life is, how to be fair and treat others as they want to be treated.
After winning a college football National Championship, Amos Alonzo Stagg was asked, “What do you think of your team?” He responded, “I’ll let you know in 20 years.” He knew his greatest victories as a coach had little to do with the scoreboard but in the rest of the lives of these young men.
I remember one gentle young man in my church named Chad, who, when he gave his Christian testimony said, “I didn’t have a switchblade or anything like that.” Chad is pastor of a huge church now, and you can bet your boots, he teaches his laymen to minister. He equips the Saints. Christians come to their churches to worship, and to learn how to perform their common tasks of ministry during the week. The pastor is to equip them. Likewise, a good coach hopes his young men are credits to their society.
John Wooden was the greatest coach of any sport that ever lived. He was a strong Christian who placed his faith in God above everything. He once said, “A good coach can change a game, a great coach can change a life.” I saw Kareem Abdul-Jabbar help that feeble old man across the gym as he was being honored by UCLA and realized how true that was in his life and Kareem’s. It was obvious Kareem loved his former coach and respected him greatly. He wrote a great book about Wooden and himself.
When Christ ascended on high He gave gifts to men. It was He who gave some to be apostles, some to be prophets, some to be evangelists, and some to be pastors and teachers, to prepare God’s people for works of service. (Eph 4:8,11,12)
