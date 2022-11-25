If we are to have a knowledge of the Bible, one cannot read it and ignore the political realm. The Bible is thick with politics. There are four books (1 + 2 Kings & 1+ 2 Chronicles) that deals with the rule and reign of government leaders. The Scripture is packed with political concerns including laws, statutes, ordinances, Kingdoms, empires, courts, judges, kings, queens, taxes and much more.
God is active on virtually every page engaging in the political affairs of humanity for both blessing and judgment. As Dr. Tony Evans reveals in his book titled “Politics and the Kingdom Agenda,” he says the Bible “is a political textbook since God is seen setting up nations, writing constitutions and bylaws. God both establishes governments and dismantles them. He places people in strategic political roles and removes others from their political perches.”
Given this reality, it is unfortunate that God and politics are far too often disconnected from each other as though connecting them too closely would be an ecclesiastical curse. The failure to properly connect God’s relationship to politics based on His Word has left us as individuals, political leaders, and nations void of the knowledge needed to govern society as God, our Creator intended. If a person were to go to their pastor because their personal life is in shambles and don’t know where to turn and say “Pastor help me!” A pastor will open up his Bible, identify the cause of their personal dilemma and speak God’s truth about their situation – giving them God’s resolution for whatever it is they are facing and then ask the Holy Spirit to empower them to respond in obedience to God’s Word.
If one would come to their pastor and say their family life is in shambles, children are on drugs, both they and their spouse want a divorce because of the chaos in their home and they cry out “Help us!” Again the pastor would open up his Bible, identify the cause of their dilemma, and present it to God’s solution for whatever it is they are facing and then ask the Holy Spirit to empower them to respond in obedience to God’s Word.
Scripture will not only solve the personal or family divisions, scripture, will also solve the ecclesiastical confusion. This is because Scripture holds the final and authoritative answer on all of life’s concerns. In fact, every question facing us today has two answers: God’s answer and everyone else’s. And when these two differ, everyone else is wrong. Yet where do we often go for answers as a nation when there is chaos in our country today? Where do we turn for solutions when we are experiencing moral, social, and economic decline at a rate that is able to destroy our country before our youngest generation even has a chance to grow up? What do we do when divisions, debt, and our own internal protests across our land threatened what little stability we have left? The same Bible that provides guidance and directions for how individuals, families, and churches ought to operate also gives clarity on how nations are to function politically.
God is the overarching influencer in our nation. Let us pray that He pour out His blessings on us a people and a nation, Psalms 33:12 states, “Blessed is the Nation whose God is the Lord, the people whom He has chosen for His own inheritance.”