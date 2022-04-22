I had spent two years preparing my team for a City Championship run. I had a pitcher who had averaged 13 strikeouts a game as an 11 year old. He walked only three people the whole year. Now he was a year older and much better.
I made the coordinator of the city program mad at me by not playing his 10-year-old son full time the year before. He pulled his son off my team and convinced my pitcher’s dad to take his son away from me knowing it would kill my chances for a great team. He figured they would win everything with all the best pitchers from both teams together.
I was left with nothing but younger and mostly first year boys. In frustration, I decided the best thing to do was to teach the younger boys how to play the game. It was hard. They lost all their practice games. One of my young helpers quit because we were so much behind the older boys on the other teams. But I felt they were improving day by day and we tried to install a positive attitude. It was slow, but when they opened the first game of the season with a win, they really perked up. I told them there was a lot more games to be won. I didn’t lie, I just tried to make them believe, and they did believe.
John is saying in the last verse of the 20th chapter, “Now Jesus did many other signs in the presence of his disciples, which are not written in this book …” In the last verse of the next and final chapter of this book He wrote, “Jesus did many other things as well. If every one of them were written down, I suppose that even the whole world would not have room for the books that would be written.” I realize that’s hyperbole, but Jesus and the apostles used that tool often in their lessons. Christianity depends on faith. The whole world moves on the boldness of exaggeration.
There are many stories in the Bible that are hard to believe, The parting of the Red Sea, David and Goliath, Daniel in the lion’s den, Changing the water to wine, Walking on water, Rising from the dead. It’s not false exaggeration but going beyond human limits. It’s called faith.
Talk about exaggeration. Two bicycle repairmen named Orville and Wilbur actually believed they could fly. No one would believe that. Guess what happened next. They had faith.
If you would have told someone from the 1930s what a computer can do today, you’d have been laughed out of town.
“Jesus did many other signs in the presence of his disciples, which are not written in this book.”
We have just celebrated the resurrection of Jesus. This provides hope for all Christianity. Christ is real. He died in our place for our sins, and was resurrected from death. He gives us hope of future resurrection. No other religion provides this hope.
By the way, I’d like to tell you the little baseball team won it all, but they didn’t. They finished second in a field of eight and beat the big team with their former players both times.
The next year they all were back and they did win. They had faith.
Francis Bacon once said, “In faith, hope and charity there is no excess.”
May God bless you all. Amen.
