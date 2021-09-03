An older friend of mine commented, “Time seems to go so much faster.” In fact, there’s still 24 hours in a day, 7 days in a week. In the conversation it became clear that he has become very aware that as he has gotten older, his life here on earth is becoming shorter. It has become a time of reflection.
The conversation reminded me of one with a friend at the hospital many years ago. It was a guy from my first parish. He had been diagnosed with terminal cancer (though he stayed around for a good while). Each time visiting him at the hospital was a time of prayer, Scripture and Sacrament. Then one morning Jimmy shared with me, “I’m not going to give you and the church president any more problems.” In his time at the hospital, he had done a lot of reflection about the things he’d done and failed to do. St. Paul might have described him as a “thorn in the flesh.” He had handpicked his successor, but neither of us seemed to please Jimmy—the church approved a new hymnal and built an education building that folks had wanted and needed for 50 years.
He wasn’t one to watch the soap operas or talk shows on TV, so he reflected on his life. He knew it was coming to a close, certainly sooner than he anticipated. And he came to the conclusion that what we were trying to do was really in the best interests of the congregation’s future. So he wasn’t going to give us any more “Hell.” And when he got out of the hospital and came to church, he didn’t, much to the surprise of those who knew his personality. Some might have described him as a pretty gruff sort of guy, but his experience humbled and mellowed him into a supportive friend.
There are things that happen in our lives that can either bring us closer to God and one another, or draw us farther away. I think the pandemic and a lot of other “storms” in people’ lives have had that sort of impact over the last 18 months. Some were overwhelmed by a sense of isolation and feelings of depression, fear, and doubt. Others found strength in daily reading their Bibles, praying, and finding ways to stay connected with their church family members (by phone and watching church services on YouTube or Facebook). There have been times of visiting people out in their backyard or in the home, bringing the Word, prayer and Sacrament, but masked and gloved for their sake. There were those who wore the masks and kept their distance while attending services. And some commented, when they got their shots, “Freedom.” They felt more at ease coming back to in-church services, gathering with friends and family once again, and attending other gatherings. Those who had experienced COVID-19 personally, have also felt a bit relieved once they recovered, knowing they had protective antibodies.
For some, their congregations have moved back to what folks might describe as normal, or at least more so. At this time, we are encouraging people to become more involved in the life, fellowship and ministry of the Church and providing opportunities to do so. It’s important to realize that when we go through a tough time, things change. Like, how we do ministry and how we can best care for one another.
We need to be open to trying new ways of doing the ministry of Christ. And to be open to the ideas and suggestions of others. There’s always more than one way to accomplish a task in our homes, at the work place, and even in the ministry of the Church. And to realize that the responsibility and work that needs to be done shouldn’t fall on the shoulders of a few, but for all of us in the body of Christ to embrace the call that each of us has in our baptism. St. Paul wrote to the Church, “You lack no spiritual blessing.” Each of us has been gifted by God for the good of the Church and for reaching out into the world with Christ. If you think yourself not able, remember and take to heart the words of St. Paul, “I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.” Do not think so little of yourself and the Christ who is at work in you. And together, we can accomplish great things for the sake of others and to the glory of God.
