There are days that it can be frustrating to be a Christian. It almost seems like you are on a different planet…and not in a country that was founded on the Word of God. The growing illiteracy concerning the Bible adds to this frustration since it is hard to carry on a conversation about God and His Word even with other Christians if they don’t read much of it and understand even less. A common sentence heard all too often in Christian circles today is, “I don’t read the Bible much because it is so hard to understand.”
Truth is, when we say such things we show our lack of desire to know…not our inability because we have no problems learning new things if we WANT to know them.
Of all people, Christians ought to be united in our understanding of at least the basic doctrines concerning God and His Word. We profess the Bible to be God’s Word, after all. So as family we ought to be able to speak the same language on the major doctrines that are taught in the Bible. As family we ought to be able to agree that this is God’s Word for if it isn’t then we have no standard with which to verify our faith which always leads to a lack of assurance and confusion. LifeWay Research has found that only 45% of those who regularly attend church read the Bible more than once a week. Over 40% of those who occasionally attend church are reading their Bible less than once or twice a month. In fact, 18% of all attenders say they never read the Bible.
The growing lack of trust in God’s Word is frustrating as well. Chuck Colson was asked once if he was a Bible believing Christian. He answered with a question back, “Is there any other kind?” So many people are seeking to redefine God’s Word to meet cultural and personal expectations and still wanting to call themselves Christian. They go so far as to deny the applicability of whole sections as not being relevant to our 21st Century sensibilities even though the Word itself declares in many places and in diverse ways that, “the word of the Lord remains forever.” (I Peter 1:25) In other words, it will never change and it is always absolutely true. The word of God is transgenerational, cross-cultural and is always trustworthy for all people especially for those of us who have been claimed by God as His child.
Christians used to be known as “people of the book.” They read and shared other books but the Bible was their standard for faith and practice. It was believed, talked about, taught to our children and to one another. We don’t do that anymore and as a result we find ourselves not being able to communicate or find unity in the basics of the words of God that are supposed to define us in Christ. Think about that.
Mike Singenstreu, pastor
Christ Presbyterian Church, PCA
Meeting at 1929 Red River
in the Crossroads Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.